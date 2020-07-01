Hard-hit Alabama nursing home reports milestone with zero COVID-19 cases

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A hard-hit south Alabama nursing home is finally seeing some good news in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic after 88 residents and 37 employees tested positive.
Crowne Health Care of Greenville says its facility is currently free of any positive tests for the coronavirus, the result of weeks of tireless efforts, according to a spokesperson. Four of its residents do remain hospitalized, however.
Crowne had seen the respiratory illness surge over the last few months as dozens of residents and employees became infected. Twenty residents ultimately died.
“We continue to mourn every one of these deaths,” spokeswoman Frances Coleman said. “At the same time, we are thankful for those who have recovered and to the great team that brought us to this point, including our staff, our residents and our residents’ families.”
Despite being free of the virus currently, Crowne’s milestone celebration comes at a moment of heightened awareness.
Alabama and the nation continue to see rising rates of the pandemic and the elderly and those in long-term care facilities remain particularly at risk. Butler County, where the facility is located, has reported 604 cases of the disease with 27 deaths.
“Just as we have done from the beginning, we will follow all guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and the Alabama Department of Public Health to keep our residents and employees safe,” Coleman said. “While we must remain vigilant, we are happy to see Crowne Health Care of Greenville free of the virus at this time and so many of our residents on the road to recovery.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.