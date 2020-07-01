1 killed in crash involving bicyclist

The Montgomery Police Department says one person was killed in an overnight crash involving a pedestrian on a bicycle. (Source: WMBF News)
By WSFA Staff | July 1, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 10:02 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Department Capt. Saba Coleman says one person is dead after a crash Wednesday between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Coleman says police and medics responded around 12:30 a.m. to the area of Carmichael Road and Town Place Drive in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on a bicycle.

When police arrived at the scene, Coleman says a man was found to have sustained life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was uninjured.

