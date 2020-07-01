1 killed in crash involving bicyclist

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Department Capt. Saba Coleman says one person is dead after a crash Wednesday between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Coleman says police and medics responded around 12:30 a.m. to the area of Carmichael Road and Town Place Drive in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on a bicycle.
When police arrived at the scene, Coleman says a man was found to have sustained life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was uninjured.
