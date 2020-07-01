Montgomery officials to address violent crime during Thursday news conference

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday morning to address violent crime in the city.
Mayor Steven Reed and Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley will discuss the city’s crime volume with an emphasis on Black-on-Black crime. Members of state and federal agencies, as well as prosecutors, will be at the news conference.
WSFA 12 News will carry the news conference on air during the Alabama Live! show. It will also be streamed on our website and mobile app.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.