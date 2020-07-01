More showers, storm possible again this afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An unusually active pattern by July standards will continue for the next week, if not longer! As of right now, it looks like each day through the middle of next week features at least a 50-70% chance of showers and storms.
It begins with a round of showers and storms late this morning into the afternoon hours pushing south from northern Alabama. While a few stronger storms with gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain are expected, severe weather really isn’t likely. If you dodge the rain, highs will easily soar into the 90s.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms could develop by later on this evening; after morning showers move out on Thursday, a few additional thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast for Friday with highs pushing 90 degrees.
The big Fourth of July holiday weekend looks rather active with highs pushing 90°. Both Saturday and Sunday feature rain and storm chances around 60% or so based on the latest guidance we have available. It looks to mainly be an afternoon and evening storm threat, but the coverage will be higher than a typical summertime weekend.
We still wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans, but it will be important to:
1. Have the First Alert Weather App handy to track any storms that do develop so you can seek shelter if needed.
2. Keep tabs on the forecast to see if things change at all between now and Friday.
