New cases of serious coronavirus-linked condition in children

“We all have to do our part to limit the spread of this virus, and what that means is 6 feet of distance between people, it means not being in large crowds, it means wearing a mask. It’s not that difficult to wear a mask, it does not infringe on your personal freedoms to wear a mask,” says Dr. Kimberlain. “If I am asymptomatic right now, if I am infected with this virus and don’t know it and I go out into the world not wearing a mask I am putting everyone else at risk. The least I can do for my fellow man, my fellow woman and child out there, is to mask myself so I can protect them, hope they do the same in return.”