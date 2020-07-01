Officials: COVID-19 positive young people party instead of quarantining in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Chief Randy Smith said there’s evidence young people in the area, who may be students, are going out to party after they’ve tested positive for COVID-19.
Chief Smith made the comments during Tuesday’s pre-council meetings with the Tuscaloosa City Council.
Smith said the partying was happening in the city of Tuscaloosa and the surrounding county for the past few weeks at several locations.
Smith said after investigating the claims local doctors and the state confirmed the same information.
Wednesday morning on Good Day Alabama Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said they don’t know if those young people are in fact students, but he wishes they made better decisions.
“Unfortunately I don’t believe that they’re taking this as seriously as they need to be, especially because in Tuscaloosa, probably like in a lot of places in Alabama, the spread is asymptomatic,” Mayor Maddox explained.
City officials did not identify who those people are who tested positive or if the attended any of the colleges or schools in the Tuscaloosa area.
