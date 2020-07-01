One person dies in structure fire on Railroad Ave. in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One person died in a structure fire Tuesday night in Opelika.
The fire happened at an old store building downtown in the 200 block of Railroad Avenue. According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, the male victim was pronounced dead at around 8:45 p.m. CST.
Fire officials say it is too early in the investigation to determine the cause of the fire, but are continuing to actively investigate.
The identity of the victim has not been released. His body will be sen to Montgomery for an autopsy.
Anyone with information on this fire is asked to contact OPD at 334-705-5220.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.