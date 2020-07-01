Pastors call for unity, celebrate riots didn’t take place in Montgomery

“Over 25 years ago, Kyle and I and a group of others, including Mayor Bobby Bright, Lynn Bright and a whole host of others, we started something called ‘John 17,′ based on what Jesus said in John 17:21. Jesus prayed, ‘Father I pray you’ll make them one so that the world will believe,' so we’ve been working on that, not for a few weeks, not for a few months, but over 25 years building these bridges of racial restoration and connections,” said First Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Jay Wolf.