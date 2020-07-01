Pastors call for unity, celebrate riots didn’t take place in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You may recall one month ago when pastors of all denominations gathered at the foot of the Court Street Fountain. They spoke and publicly prayed for racial healing and unity.
A month later this same group gathered to talk about what they learned during that time. The primary lesson is we need to listen to one another and be mindful of each other’s history. But there was also a point in the news conference where the faith community celebrated the fact that Montgomery didn’t have a riot and they know why.
“Over 25 years ago, Kyle and I and a group of others, including Mayor Bobby Bright, Lynn Bright and a whole host of others, we started something called ‘John 17,′ based on what Jesus said in John 17:21. Jesus prayed, ‘Father I pray you’ll make them one so that the world will believe,' so we’ve been working on that, not for a few weeks, not for a few months, but over 25 years building these bridges of racial restoration and connections,” said First Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Jay Wolf.
“I am excited to be part of a team of people who’ve come together to move this city forward. We’ve cried together over history which saddens me by a lot of things that’ve happened in the past year in this place and in this city,” said Pastor and Mercy House Founder Ken Austin
Moving forward, the pastors feel confident Montgomery’s future is brighter and better if everyone comes together.
The pastors attending Wednesday’s news conference represented a combined total of 180 years in the faith community.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.