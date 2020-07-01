Quitman Co. man pleads guilty to making threats against west Ga., east Ala. schools

QUITMAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Quitman County, Ga. man could spend the next decade in prison after pleading guilty to making false threats against schools in east Alabama and west Georgia.
Court records state that 28-year-old Levi Calhoun III, of Georgetown, Ga., created and used a fake Facebook account to make threats that someone would attack least one school in Eufaula, Ala. and Quitman County, Ga. with explosives and firearms in 2018.
Calhoun’s fake Facebook account used photos from the account of someone else. Police questioned the actual person in the photos to verify he was not the person making the threats. The account was quickly traced to Calhoun.
In March 2019, Calhoun was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of making threats by mail or telephone and one count of conveying false information.
“We will not tolerate domestic terrorism in any form, but especially when it is directed against our children,” stated U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. “Students should be able to get an education without fear or the threat of violence. Mr. Calhoun’s actions were unacceptable, and I hope this prosecution sends the message that we will not abide any threats of violence against a school.”
Calhoun faces up to ten years in prison. A date for his sentencing hearing has not yet been set.
