Skeletal remains of an adult male found at Birmingham landfill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The unidentified remains belong to an adult male.
Birmingham police are investigating after bones were found at the Eastern Area Landfill Thursday.
Workers at the landfill discovered the bones, later individual as being of a human, just after 11 a.m. and called police.
On Friday morning the Jefferson County Coroner confirmed the bones are of one individual.
It’s not clear how long the bones have been at the landfill or if foul play is involved.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.