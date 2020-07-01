Staton Prison inmate dies after positive COVID-19 test

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another state prison inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Daniel Everett, 74, was serving a life sentence at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore when he died Tuesday.
ADOC says Everett, convicted out of Madison County for production of obscene matter involving children, has being housed at the facility’s infirmary because of “multiple advanced and chronic medical conditions.”
The inmate was tested for COVID-19 on June 11 after another inmate in the infirmary tested positive for the virus and died, ADOC said. Everett’s positive test came back on June 14 and he was moved to medical isolation.
A week later on June 22, Everett was transferred to a local hospital as his condition began to deteriorate, the department said, until his death eight days later.
Everett’s death comes shortly after that of an inmate at Tutwiler Prison for Women who also tested positive for the disease. A cause of death is still being determined.
ADOC says it has confirmed 68 cases of the disease among its population of more than 26,000 inmates. Of those cases, 43 remain active.
As for ADOC staffers or contract workers, 165 have tested positive. Eighty-one cases remain active while 84 others have been medically cleared to return to work.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.