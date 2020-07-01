Train derails in Autauga County after crash with 18-wheeler

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash in Autauga County caused a train to derail Wednesday afternoon.
According to Alabama State Trooper Michael Carswell, at 12:01 p.m. an 18-wheeler and a train collided in the 2000 block of County Road 19. Carswell said the 18-wheeler hit the train, making it derail.
Carswell said there were no injuries in the crash. Emergency crews are at the scene, and Carswell said the roadway will be closed for 24 to 48 hours.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.