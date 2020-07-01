Troy University releases health and safety guidelines ahead of fall semester

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University has released a set of health and safety guidelines to be followed at the start of the fall semester.
Troy announced the guidelines, titled “TROY Strong: Troy University Health and Safety During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” on Facebook Wednesday. The university’s Coronavirus Task Force developed the protocols for the upcoming semester, to include:
- All students, faculty and staff will be required to wear face coverings when social distancing cannot be achieved. The face coverings should be worn in classrooms, labs, and communal office spaces, at gatherings, and in any campus setting where social distancing is difficult to maintain. Face coverings will not be required in one’s own dorm room or suite, alone in enclosed office or study room, in one’s personal vehicle, or in public outdoor settings where physical distancing can be achieved.
- Following the Thanksgiving break, all class instruction and final exams will be delivered via Canvas.
- Employees and students with symptoms of coronavirus, or with exposure to coronavirus, should not report to work or class and should notify the Dean of Students or Human Resources of any exposure or potential exposure.
- The University is reconfiguring classrooms to allow for social distancing. Some of the accommodations include: moving to larger classrooms, dividing classes into small groups that attend on different days, and hybrid (classroom + online) instruction.
The full list of guidelines can be viewed here. The university said these guidelines are subject to change as the situation evolves and more information becomes available.
Troy also said university leaders are evaluating how best to administer funding to test students for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.