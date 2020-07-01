Tuberville campaign vehicle catches fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A campaign vehicle for U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville was engulfed in flames Wednesday night.
It happened at the 227 mile marker of Interstate 59 North.
A spokesman for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the driver escaped uninjured and was the only one on the vehicle. Tuberville was not there.
The sheriff’s office is investigating what happened.
Tuberville’s campaign manager, Paul Shashy, sent the following response: “Coach Tuberville’s candidacy has obviously caught fire with voters...and our bus has, too. We are thankful that no one was hurt in the incident and for the remarkable first responders who assisted immediately. The fire occurred on a test drive shortly after maintenance.”
The fire shut down the northbound lane.
