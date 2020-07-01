19-year-old charged in June homicide of Montgomery man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Department Capt. Saba Coleman says an arrest has been made in the June 4 homicide of Montgomery native Trevaughn Patterson.
Coleman says 19-year-old Le’Atre Percival, of Montgomery, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with capital murder.
At about 3:23 p.m. June 4, police and medics responded to a call of a person shot in the area of Madison Avenue and North Panama Street. At the scene, Coleman says a man was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later pronounced dead.
The victim was later identified as the 24-year-old Patterson.
Coleman says further investigation indicates the suspect and victim were involved in a physical altercation, during which the victim was shot by the suspect, later identified as Percival.
This incident was part of a string of five homicides that took place in Montgomery within a week.
Percival has been placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
