Alabama hits new single-day record for COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday brought another record in the coronavirus pandemic. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,162 cases of COVID-19 overnight, the state’s highest single day total to date.
The state’s hospitals are also reporting a third consecutive day of record numbers with 797 inpatients being treated for the respiratory disease. Hundreds more are hospitalized but awaiting test results.
Some 2,835 people have required hospitalization since the state’s first case was confirmed in mid-March.
Montgomery County saw 36 new cases overnight while Jefferson County reported 145 as it surges to new levels as the county with the most cases. Mobile County reported 100 new cases to round out the top three counties.
Jefferson County accounts for 4,532 cases while Montgomery and Mobile are separated by less than 100 (3,875 and 3,797 respectively) despite Montgomery being half as large as Mobile based on population.
Montgomery holds the record for the most deaths in June with 51 of its 102 deaths. Ten of those deaths happened in the last seven days.
Alabama currently has 39,600 cases of the disease after administering some 419,000 tests. ADPH has recorded 961 confirmed deaths with two dozen others under investigation.
ADPH rolled out a new color coded map Tuesday to help people visualize the rates in their county.
The record numbers come amid a decision by Gov. Kay Ivey Monday to expand the state’s Safer at Home order to July 31.
The state presumes of the nearly 40,000 cases, around 55 percent, or around 22,000, have since recovered.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.