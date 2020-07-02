Auburn plant expansion to support COVID-19 vaccine effort

“The product that they’re going to be making is going to have, potentially a global impact,” said City of Auburn Economic Development Director, Phillip Dunlap. “We know it’s going to impact Alabama and the country because they are making vials that are going to eventually hold a vaccine for COVID-19. So we’re really excited about it. It really impacts the community and the state of Alabama in more ways than one. We are really proud to have that operation in Auburn.”