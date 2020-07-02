Baptist Health to require COVID-19 test before scheduled procedures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Health says it will begin requiring a COVID-19 test before performing any aerosolizing surgery, scheduled C-section, or scheduled induction of a birth.
The policy goes into effect on July 6 and is being required as a way of further preventing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and to protect patients, physicians and hospital team members.
Hospital officials say the test will involve a nasal swab at least 72 hours before a patient’s procedure. After being tested, the hospital says the patient needs to stay home and self-quarantine until the day of their procedure.
Those with a scheduled surgery will be contacted directly regarding testing times and locations and will only be contacted again regarding their test if it’s positive for COVID-19.
Baptist, which has three hospitals in the Montgomery area, says it will not perform a test if a patient comes to the hospital in active labor unless they are showing symptoms of the respiratory illness.
Also, those situations in which visitors are allowed for compassionate care reasons such as maternity, NICU, or end-of-life situations will not have to take the test. Rather, they will undergo a screening including a temperature check and some questions.
Baptist Health’s three Montgomery area hospitals are currently treating more than 90 inpatients for COVID-19.
