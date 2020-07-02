Blue Bell brings back fan favorite for National Ice Cream Month

BRENHAM, Texas. (WBRC) - Blue Bell is giving ice cream lovers a delicious pick-me-up during National Ice Cream Month.
The company announced Thursday morning that a fan-favorite flavor will return to stores for a limited time.
Milk & Cookies Ice Cream will be available in July with the same recipe that you love.
“We are excited to bring Milk & Cookies back this year, and during National Ice Cream Month,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president, sales and marketing. “The flavor has not been available in stores for several years. Returning flavors are as exciting as a new flavor because so many of our fans contact us every day with requests asking to bring back their favorite.”
Milk & Cookies is a vanilla-based ice cream combined with chocolate chip cookies.
The announcement follows a company tradition, with Blue Bell introducing a new flavor or returning a favorite flavor to shelves during National Ice Cream Month.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.