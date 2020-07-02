Chicago issues Emergency Travel Order for travelers from Alabama

CHICAGO, Ill. (WBRC) - The Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner issued an Emergency Travel Order Thursday for travelers entering or returning to Chicago from several states, including Alabama.
The order includes states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases.
If someone comes to Chicago from Alabama they will be asked to quarantine for a 14-day period.
The Order will go into effect on Monday July 6, 2020, at 12:01am.
Violators can be charged fines of $100 - $500 per day, up to $7,000.
States Currently Covered by the Order:
When the order goes into effect on July 6, travelers from the following states will be directed to quarantine upon arrival in Chicago: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.