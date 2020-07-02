Crews working to reopen road where 18-wheeler, train collided

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crews are actively working to have the road where an 18-wheeler and a train collided Wednesday in Autauga County back open by the weekend.
Autauga County Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggett says the rail company arrived Wednesday and returned Thursday to put in cross ties and get rails replaced.
At 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Michael Carswell says an 18-wheeler and a train collided within the 2000 block of County Road 19, causing the train to derail.
The crash was expected to cause the road to be closed for between 24 to 48 hours.
Carswell said no injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Baggett told WSFA 12 News one car fully derailed and part of the second engine came off the tracks, but they were able to get it back on with a crane. He also said every car on the train was empty.
After hopefully having the road reopened for the weekend, Baggett says the company will return next Tuesday to put in new asphalt and smooth it out.
The cause of the crash is still unknown.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.