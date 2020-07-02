Guess what? More showers and storms, heat on the way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The late afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday wound up being a little drier than originally thought courtesy of the morning showers and storms stabilizing the atmosphere.
We probably won’t see any complex of storms over the next several mornings like we saw yesterday; rather, we will likely see those afternoon and evening showers and storms we’re more accustomed to this time of year. It’s important to remember that in these kinds of patterns the forecast is very fluid. Each day’s rain and storm chances can change as things evolve and as days get closer.
That’s exactly what happened on Wednesday. We wound up seeing more morning rain, which altered the forecast for the latter half of the day. Overall, though, it looks like we will mainly be contending with elevated afternoon and evening shower and storm chances into next week.
The risk of showers and storms is running at about 50% today, Friday and Saturday for the Fourth of July. Will everyone see rain? Unlikely. Is there a decent shot at your location seeing rain at some point over the next three days? Yes.
It will mainly be in the form of afternoon/evening downpours, but we can’t totally rule out at least a few overnight showers or storms on any given night. Highs will hang around 90 degrees through the holiday weekend with overnight temperatures pretty stagnant in the lower 70s.
Shower and storm chances rise a bit for Sunday and Monday as an area of low pressure tries to develop across the Deep South and Southeast. This scenario is not set in stone, but slightly higher rain and storm chances seem warranted for those two days. High temps will remain in the upper 80s with the humidity really going nowhere.
Speaking of the humidity...
When you factor in afternoon highs near 90 with dew points in the 70s, the result will be daily heat indexes in the upper 90s and possibly lower 100s if you steer clear of any rain showers. So keep that in mind if you plan on spending time outdoors!
