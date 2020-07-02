Man charged with assault, robbery in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 32-year-old man is facing felony charges after shooting in Montgomery.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Shaquan McDade is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
The charges are related to an incident which took place on June 16. Coleman says around 10:45 p.m. officers and medics were called to the 400 block of Calloway Street on a report someone had been shot.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Coleman says McDade was identified as the suspect and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Thursday.
No other details surrounding the charges have been released.
