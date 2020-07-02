Mobile, Tuscaloosa enact face mask requirements

Tuscaloosa becomes the latest city to require face coverings for people out in public. (Source: WBRC)
July 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 12:30 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Mobile and Tuscaloosa have joined the short list of Alabama cities requiring face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Tuscaloosa City Council members unanimously approved a mask requirement during a meeting Tuesday. The Mobile City Council approved a similar requirement Wednesday.

Birmingham, Montgomery and Jefferson County already have mask ordinances because of the pandemic.

Gov. Kay Ivey has declined to enact a statewide rule, saying it couldn’t be enforced.

More than 39,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed statewide, and at least 961 people have died of the illness.

The state on Wednesday had nearly 800 people in state hospitals with COVID-19, the highest number since the pandemic began.

