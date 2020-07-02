Montgomery County surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery reached and then passed the 100-mark for COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. By the afternoon, there were 102 fatalities with two addition suspected cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
That’s about 11 percent of the state’s 961 cases.
While Montgomery does not lead the state for deaths, having fewer than Mobile and Jefferson, it did have the deadliest period for June when it saw 51 fatal cases, half its total in just 30 days.
Montgomery’s four hospitals are currently treating 154 inpatients with Jackson Hospital accounting for 64 and Baptist Health’s three facilities the remaining 90.
Statewide, hospitalizations hit a record for the third consecutive day Thursday with UAB caring for 80 and seeing several records for the week.
Montgomery County has conducted 20,475 tests and confirmed 3,875 cases for a state high 19 percent positive rate. The state as a whole is averaging just 9 percent positive rate after 420,000 tests.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has signed an executive order that requires the use of facial masks in public. Several other cities including Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Selma, and Mobile also have similar requirements.
