Montgomery firefighters reunite with family after deadly blaze

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Members of Montgomery Fire and Rescue are giving back to a family who lost so much recently in a deadly fire.
About a dozen officials came out to give gifts to kids and a family who lost their home on Empire Court back in February.
Nearly a dozen people were inside the home at the time of the blaze. One child died.
Firefighters met the survivors at the home of one of their family member’s to deliver the gifts. It was one way for MFR officials to spread positivity as the family mourns their loss while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s times like this that we definitely take pride in, “said Capt. K.R. Peoples, “and the guys here actually get a chance to come out and see someone that survived, because most of the time the families move on. Very rarely do they come back to the city.”
