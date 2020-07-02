Montgomery native Chandler Taylor discusses canceled MiLB season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Major League Baseball players have reported for training camp, and official workouts begin on Friday.
Unfortunately thousands of minor league players won’t get to suit up this year.
“I think everybody kind of saw it coming. It was anticipating the inevitable,” said Montgomery native Chandler Taylor.
2020 would have been Taylor’s second full season in the Houston Astros minor league system.
Now, the former ACA and Alabama Crimson Tide outfielder is home in Montgomery with the MiLB season officially canceled.
“Most of the guys that I talked to, you know, we are hurt by it because it’s fun to lace them up in front of the crowd, but we all saw it coming,” stated Taylor.
Taylor hit 14 home runs in 80 games last season for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, the Astros’ Class A-Advanced team.
He feels like he would have started this year at the Double-A level.
“It’s tough. We are always going to be in this limbo state until next spring training, I think,” said Taylor. “I think the hope when next spring training rolls around, it may not look like what normal was in 2019, but it will look closer to that that what’s going on right now.”
Taylor says he just keeps his mind off of it right now.
“It’s a big effort to try and keep our mind from spinning all the time about, ‘When are we going to play?' or, ‘What are we going to do when it does happen?' It’s about, ‘I’m going to be ready when they do call me, but for the time being I’m going to try and keep my mind off of it,‘” stated Taylor.
One way Chandler keeps his mind off the glove and bat is by grabbing a rod and reel.
He has gotten a chance to catch up on a hobby he normally misses out on in the summer.
“It’s been really rejuvenating I guess. Just kind of reminded me how much I love doing it. In 120 days I have probably been 75 or 80 times. It’s fun. It’s something to be able to get out there. It’s something a bunch of my friends love to do, too. It’s something we have always bonded over,” said Taylor.
