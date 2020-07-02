Montgomery police release name of bicyclist fatally struck by car

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a bicyclist who was killed after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.
Derek Cole, 30, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead on the scene around 12:30 a.m. after Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the area of Carmichael Road and Town Place Drive.
An investigation determined that Cole was struck by a 2009 Mercedes C300 that was traveling west on Carmichael Road after he entered the roadway in the vehicle’s path. The driver of the car was not injured.
While the investigation is ongoing, Montgomery Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman says no charges are anticipated.
Cole’s death is Montgomery’s ninth traffic fatality of 2020.
