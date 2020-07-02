More younger people testing positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Adults 35 and under make up half of the new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, according to officials with White House Coronavirus task force.
“Young healthy adults, college students are starting to get back out in the community and really a lot of the entertainment venues are where we’re seeing hotspots…so restaurants, bars. We’re hearing of weddings,” Dr. Ellen Eaton, a UAB assistant professor of infectious diseases said.
Dr. Eaton says young people are less likely to suffer severe outcomes from the virus but the concern is they may spread it to the older population.
“What’s unfortunate about an infectious disease is that their behaviors do not happen in a vacuum. With an infectious, contagious disease those behaviors will lead to infections in their parents, their coworkers,” Eaton said.
We know smartphones and social media play a big role in the lives of young people. That’s why UAB and others in the medical field are constantly sending out Instagram posts, Facebook messages and even Snaps to try and hammer in the importance of social distancing and wearing a face mask.
“We are all very active on Twitter, on Facebook on Instagram trying to message masking, distance and you are still safer at home really for the foreseeable future,” Eaton added.
Eaton and her colleagues are hoping the younger generation will like and share those posts and more importantly do what’s being asked of everyone right now to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.
