MPD: ‘Zero-tolerance’ for celebratory gunfire during holiday weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is gearing up for the 4th of July holiday weekend.
The department says it will begin ramping up neighborhood blue light patrols, employing the STAR Center and targeting identified “hot spots” to help assure the safety of citizens across the capital city.
Capt. Saba Coleman says the department has also adopted a zero-tolerance policy for celebratory gunfire and will “aggressively” enforce Montgomery’s new ordinance targeting the illegal discharge of weapons.
Coleman says those arrested for violating the ordinance face a $100 fine and seven days in jail for the first offense, with penalties increasing up to $500 in fines and six months in jail for subsequent convictions.
Police Chief Ernest Finley said the ordinance is an important tool to help curb celebratory gunfire, which causes property damage and risks of injury and alarms neighborhoods.
“Our message to the community is to find another way to celebrate. Gunfire is dangerous, illegal and can land you in jail,” said Finley.
Finely said the department analyzed areas that consistently report celebratory gunfire and will focus high visibility enforcement in those locations.
