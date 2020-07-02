New ambulance service coming to Lowndes County

Haynes Ambulance Service has agreed to a one-year contract in Lowndes County, according to one Lowndes County commissioner. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | July 2, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 2:42 PM

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new ambulance service will soon serve the residents of Lowndes County, County Commissioner Carnell McAlpine confirms.

McAlpine says the county and Haynes Ambulance have agreed to a one-year contract.

He says county residents can expect one big change with Haynes Ambulance from their last ambulance service.

With their old ambulance service, McAlpine tells WSFA 12 News the county had issues getting them to have a backup ambulance available in case two things happened at once. Haynes Ambulance has committed to station one ambulance in Lowndes County and have a backup on standby.

