Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald museum reopens in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday was a big day for one of the museums in Montgomery. After being shut down for an extended period of time because of the coronavirus, the Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum reopened Thursday.
The museum celebrated a soft reopening at 10 a.m. with face masks being worn and with social distancing guidelines in place. Scott and Zelda Museum Board Member Leslie Petia talked about what the reopening means for the community.
“We’ve been closed for a while, so the public hasn’t been able to come and visit the museum or stay in the Airbnb either,” said Petia.
The museum is home to the works of both F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, among other things.
“Scott and Zelda actually lived here together for a while right here in Montgomery. Zelda’s from Montgomery, she’s a Montgomery native, so not only are Scott’s works in there, Zelda was also an author as well and she had tons of paintings and we have a lot of her paintings on display,” said Petia. “She used to make paper dolls for her little girl, so they’re playful paper dolls in there too. The clothes from The Great Gatsby, maybe that Leonardo DiCaprio wore, those are on display for a few more months in here in the front room, so we have a lot of cool stuff and it changes.”
Another portion of what makes the museum unique, is the fact that it’s not just a museum. Upstairs are suites travelers can stay in overnight.
“We have a Scott Suite and a Zelda Suite,” said Petia. “The Scott Suite’s a one-bedroom and the Zelda Suite’s a two-bedroom Airbnb. Bathroom, kitchen and they have keypad entries, so you don’t have to come into contact with a lot of people. It’s a great option for a socially distant stay.”
Anyone interested in visiting the museum has to call ahead of time and make an appointment. Masks will also be required.
