Week passes since Montgomery girl went missing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A week has passed without any signs of a missing 17-year-old Montgomery girl. Lesley Luna Pantaleon’s family last saw her on on June 24.
She was last seen driving a 2006 blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with the tag 3BF4014 in the area of Perry Street. The Montgomery Police Department says the vehicle has not been recovered, either.
Pantaleon was wearing black pants, a black shirt and black shoes. She has brown eyes, black hair, weighs approximately 90 pounds and is approximately 4′11″. Police say she has a scar on the left side of her face from a car accident.
Her disappearance first prompted a missing persons alert by MPD followed by a statewide emergency missing child alert from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MPD said as of Thursday, there are no new leads in the case.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Pantaleon, please call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You can also use the CrimeStoppers toll-free number at 1-833-AL 1-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.