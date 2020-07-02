Wetumpka picked for new HGTV series ‘Home Town Takeover’

Wetumpka picked for new HGTV series ‘Home Town Takeover’
Wetumpka's Bibb Graves bridge (Source: WSFA 12 News)
July 2, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 11:32 AM

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wetumpka has been selected for the new HGTV series “Home Town Takeover.”

Wetumpka was picked after a months-long nationwide search for a small town for Ben and Erin Napier to take over and make over, according to HGTV.

“Wetumpka was selected from among no less than half a million photo and video submissions representing more than 2,600 towns across the U.S,” HGTV’s announcement stated. “It’s one gem of a classic, small Southern town, but one not without its share of challenges and a need for some structural and aesthetic enhancements.”

The Napiers made the announcement Thursday morning on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna:

Ben and Erin Napier tour their fully renovated kitchen

HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier share an update on their life in quarantine and give a tour of their fully renovated kitchen.

Posted by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, July 2, 2020

“Home Town Takeover” is a six-part docu-series that will premiere on HGTV in 2021. Viewers can get a preview in a new HGTV special, “Home Town: A Small Town Salute,” Thursday night at 7 p.m. on HGTV.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.