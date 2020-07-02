Wetumpka picked for new HGTV series ‘Home Town Takeover’

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wetumpka has been selected for the new HGTV series “Home Town Takeover.”
Wetumpka was picked after a months-long nationwide search for a small town for Ben and Erin Napier to take over and make over, according to HGTV.
“Wetumpka was selected from among no less than half a million photo and video submissions representing more than 2,600 towns across the U.S,” HGTV’s announcement stated. “It’s one gem of a classic, small Southern town, but one not without its share of challenges and a need for some structural and aesthetic enhancements.”
The Napiers made the announcement Thursday morning on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna:
“Home Town Takeover” is a six-part docu-series that will premiere on HGTV in 2021. Viewers can get a preview in a new HGTV special, “Home Town: A Small Town Salute,” Thursday night at 7 p.m. on HGTV.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.