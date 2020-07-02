85-year-old south Alabama man dies after Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says an 85-year-old south Alabama man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
Police and medics responded at about 2:36 p.m. to the intersection of US Highway 80 West between Lamar Road and Gateway Drive.
There, police say Billy Keller, of Foley, was driving eastbound along US Highway 80 West when his vehicle left the roadway.
Keller was transported to a local hospital from the scene with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead, police say.
Police say Keller was the only person in the vehicle.
