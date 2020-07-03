Beach safety tips to keep in mind this holiday weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Fourth of July weekend is a popular time for beach vacations. The Gulf of Mexico offers family fun, but the water can also be dangerous.
Your safety at the beach begins before you arrive at the coast. You need to know and understand the beach flag system before you get in the water.
Flags are posted at all public beach areas and beach conditions are monitored throughout each day.
It doesn’t have to be a Red Flag day for conditions to be dangerous.
“If you can’t swim, every day is a Red Flag day to you. So, we try to educate people on that, that, you know, don’t overestimate your abilities, don’t think it’s a swimming pool,” said Melvin Shepard, with the city of Gulf Shores. “You know, you have currents working against you the entire time you’re in the water, you have waves, the effects of the sun and the heat.”
Shepard says if you aren’t a good swimmer, stay close to shore.
”You hear people refer to undertow on the beach and there is no current that pulls you under. What you have is the backwash from the waves breaking on the shore, as that water returns to sea another wave breaks over that, so that backwash can pull you under an incoming wave,” said Shepard. “Then if there’s a rip current in the area, you can be pulled into the mouth of recurrent and then pull out rather quickly, so there’s a lot that goes into it. But once you once you come off your feet and you’re not playing into the sand, now you’re [a] floating piece of debris.”
If you do get caught in a current remember not to panic - relax as much as possible.
“Let the current take you out. You know, it’s not gonna take you forever. It will take you to deeper water where the current subsides and then at that point you can wave call for Hill lifeguards to be there pretty quickly here in Gulf Shores Orange Beach,” said Shepard. “But if there’s - if you’re in an area that doesn’t have lifeguards, like Fort Morgan, you can swim left or right out of the out of the current in the waves and let the waves assist you back to the beach.”
Shepard encourages adults, and especially children, to always wear a life vest. He says make sure it’s Coast Guard approved.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.