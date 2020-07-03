Historic Wetumpka First Baptist Church sanctuary comes down

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demolition began Friday on the sanctuary of the historic Wetumpka First Baptist Church.
The church, which was completed in 1852, was damaged in 2019 when a tornado hit the downtown area. The insurance company claimed 67 percent of the building was damaged.
The church said damage to the roof caused mold to grow inside and weakened support beams. Those were among the issues that led parishioners to vote to have it demolished.
Some of the church parishioners were not happy with the vote tried sought the help of an attorney to stop the demolition. Paperwork on the matter has yet to be filed in court.
Church officials say they hope to use the insurance money towards rebuilding a multi-purpose building that was also destroyed by the tornado.
