Former Dallas County district attorney recognized for decades of service
Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson presented former District Attorney Ed Greene with an appreciation plaque. (Source: Family)
By WSFA Staff | July 3, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 5:46 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Colleagues recognized former Dallas County District Attorney Ed Greene Friday for his decades of service.

District Attorney Michael Jackson presented Greene with a plaque at the Dallas County Courthouse.

Greene has spent nearly 50 years as a prosecutor in Alabama. He has served in numerous roles, including as district attorney.

He is 78 years old and still working part time as city prosecutor in Selma.

Greene is a Selma native and graduated from the University of Alabama School of Law.

Greene said he was very proud to receive this honor.

