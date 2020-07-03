Former Dallas County district attorney recognized for decades of service

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Colleagues recognized former Dallas County District Attorney Ed Greene Friday for his decades of service.
District Attorney Michael Jackson presented Greene with a plaque at the Dallas County Courthouse.
Greene has spent nearly 50 years as a prosecutor in Alabama. He has served in numerous roles, including as district attorney.
He is 78 years old and still working part time as city prosecutor in Selma.
Greene is a Selma native and graduated from the University of Alabama School of Law.
Greene said he was very proud to receive this honor.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.