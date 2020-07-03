Montgomery Black Lives Matter mural artist featured on TODAY

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The artist of the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Montgomery caught the attention of the national audience.
Montgomery native Michelle Browder was featured on NBC’s TODAY Wednesday for her mural surrounding the Court Square Fountain in downtown Montgomery.
Browder told TODAY she believes art has the ability to change worldviews.
“Nina Simone said, ‘It is my duty to use my art to speak truth to power,' and so that’s what I’m doing,” Browder said.
Browder said her mural was not only meant to start conversation about the actual art piece itself, but the history that exists at the center of what the art surrounds.
The area that surrounds the Court Square Fountain was the center of Montgomery’s slave trade. It’s also within view of the nearby Winter Building where the telegraph was sent that marked the start of the Civil War, as well as the statue of Rosa Parks that reminds visitors of the spot where she refused to give up her seat on a city bus.
“It’s so historical,” said Browder. “Like, that fountain has seen every aspect of history as it relates to Black lives.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.