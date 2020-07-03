More than 2 dozen Montgomery firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Approximately 25 Montgomery firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Montgomery District Fire Chief Quentin Burke.
The first case was confirmed May 11.
Burke said nine of the firefighters have returned to work or are in the process of returning to work.
He said the department has followed CDC recommendations regarding quarantining personnel who may have been exposed.
He added that Montgomery Fire/Rescue personnel are screened daily for symptoms.
As of Friday, Montgomery County has had 3,947 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 103 people have died.
