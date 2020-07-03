MPS announces start date, directions for parents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools has released its plan for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
The first day for students will be Aug. 10. Teachers will return to work Aug. 4.
Students will have two options: traditional face-to-face instruction or virtual instruction.
Forms will be available on the school websites starting July 8 for parents who choose the virtual option. The form must be submitted no later than Tuesday, July 14.
Parents who choose the face-to-face option need to complete a transportation survey to let MPS know how many children need to be transported to school. The transportation survey will also be available July 8. The deadline for completing it is July 14.
MPS says safety measures will be used at each school for students who are returning to classrooms.
Also, MPS says choosing virtual or face-to-face won’t affect magnet school slots.
State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey released what the state is calling its “Roadmap to Reopening Alabama Schools” plan in a news conference one week ago. He said there would be traditional classrooms and online courses, and “this will be the most difficult school year that we have ever faced.”
