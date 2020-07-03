Scattered storms for the 4th; numerous storms likely into next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to the Fourth of July holiday weekend everyone! After a week with plenty of cloud cover, showers and thunderstorms, we can look forward to more typical summertime weather for both Friday and Saturday.
Rain and storm chances will still be a little higher than normal for early July, but it won’t rain all day long. We will see morning sunshine each day with clouds blossoming by lunchtime as temperatures head for the 90s behind oppressive humidity. Those clouds will turn into scattered showers and thunderstorms by about 1 p.m. or so on both Friday and the Fourth.
The rain coverage will be around 50% and will drop after sunset each day. However, it’s possible that for any evening post-sunset festivities, a few showers and/or thunderstorms could hang around in spots.
Keep that in mind for the Wetumpka fireworks Friday and the Auburn, Prattville, Greenville, and Andalusia fireworks on Saturday.
It’s possible you may see lingering showers during a few of the fireworks shows. An isolated thunderstorm also cannot be ruled out.
In all likelihood, though, the coverage and intensity won’t be overwhelming. Thus, the shows should be able to go on without a hitch, but you may want to consider the umbrella if you plan on being outdoors watching the fireworks!
Something else to consider this weekend -- especially Friday and Saturday -- will be the heat and oppressive humidity. Maximum heat index values will approach and possibly rise just above 100 degrees during the peak heating of the day.
That will result in conditions pushing the dangerous level if too much time is spent outdoors without proper precautions.
Sunday will feature a return of higher rain and storm chances as a stationary boundary and area of low pressure interact over the Deep South. Highs will still approach 90 degrees between the showers and storms.
Heading into next week, the rain and storm chances ramp up even further to 70-80% both Monday and Tuesday. That’s courtesy of that stationary boundary-low pressure duo that will essentially hang out for about three days or so.
With the oppressively high humidity levels going nowhere, we will maintain a 30-40% chance of rain next Wednesday and Thursday. It’s possible those rain chances drop even more, so stay tuned for that!
