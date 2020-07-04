Church of the Highlands postpones in-person Sunday services

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The largest church in Alabama is taking a break from in-person services.
Church of the Highlands announced Friday that after meeting and praying with elders and the leadership team the church will not hold in-person services for “the next several weeks.”
The announcement was made on the church’s Facebook page. It cites the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in communities for leading to the discussion. Church of the Highlands resumed in-person services on June 21.
Serve kits, which were organized to be picked up Saturday, will be done as a drive-thru on Thursday, July 9 for all campuses. They can be picked up between 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
Saturday morning prayer meetings will continue, according to the post, with social distancing standards in place.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.