Heat, humidity and scattered storms for Independence Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy 4th of July! Whether you’re grilling, swimming or watching fireworks, most of you are likely looking to get outside. Although showers and storms are in the forecast, it won’t be a complete washout! Rain and storm chances will still be a little higher than normal for early July, but it won’t rain all day long. We’ll mostly see typical, hit-and-miss, pop-up storms. That means if you are spending the holiday outside, you’ll need to keep an eye on radar. However, many storms should not be long-lived, so you’ll be able to head outside again fairly quickly after a storm passes.
It is possible some of these storms could pack a punch with frequent lightning, gusty wind and drenching rain, so remember - when thunder roars, go indoors!
Temperatures will be hot! Highs will warm into the low 90s, but humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s. Those who stay completely dry will likely have heat indices in the low 100s!
Storm chances will drop after sunset. However, it’s possible that for any evening post-sunset festivities, a few showers and/or thunderstorms could hang around in spots. Keep this in mind for the Auburn, Prattville, Greenville and Andalusia fireworks tonight. In all likelihood, the coverage and intensity won’t be overwhelming, and most firework shows should go off without a hitch.
Sunday will feature higher rain and storm chances as a stationary boundary and area of low pressure interact over the Deep South.
Heading into next week, shower and storm chances stay elevated both Monday and Tuesday. That’s courtesy of that stationary boundary-low pressure duo that will essentially hang out for about three days or so.
With the oppressive humidity going nowhere, rain chances will stay in the forecast through next weekend.
