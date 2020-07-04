Heat, humidity and scattered storms for Independence Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy 4th of July! Whether you’re grilling, swimming or watching fireworks, most of you are likely looking to get outside. Although showers and storms are in the forecast, it won’t be a complete washout! Rain and storm chances will still be a little higher than normal for early July, but it won’t rain all day long. We’ll mostly see typical, hit-and-miss, pop-up storms. That means if you are spending the holiday outside, you’ll need to keep an eye on radar. However, many storms should not be long-lived, so you’ll be able to head outside again fairly quickly after a storm passes.