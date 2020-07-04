Urgent need for volunteer firefighters in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is a high demand for volunteer firefighters across all eight volunteer fire departments in Montgomery County.
“Every single volunteer fire department needs help,” said Waugh-Mount Meigs Volunteer Fire Department Lt .Brady Medley. “The state is in dire need for volunteer firefighters.”
Medley said summer is one of their peak seasons, but they are in need of help year-round.
“We run between 300 and 450 calls a year,” said Medley. “That’s a lot for a volunteer fire department. There are departments in other counties that run maybe 100 to 200 calls a year.”
Medley said this is because their station responds to all kinds of emergencies from house fires to car accidents, medical emergencies, and other specialized rescues.
“We’ve got a job for you, whether that be running a pump, you can fight fire, do medical stuff, help with operations, or rehab,” said Medley. “There is a job for everybody here.”
“Firefighting is more than just fighting fires,” said Waugh-Mount Meigs Volunteer Andy Nguyen. “There are things you can do behind the scenes that will help the firefighters actually on the scene, like you could run the engine, you could run the water, you could run the line to the hydrant. There is a lot of things you can do, not just actually being on the scene fighting the fire. You can be behind the scenes which is what I am.”
Medley said they respond to a lot of car accidents and the job can be difficult without more volunteers to help.
“We have a lot of wrecks that are minor on the interstate, but usually when we get a bad wreck it comes across the radio sounding bad, and we get there and we’re having to cut somebody out of a vehicle,” said Medley. “Well, when you do that you have multiple jobs. You have somebody having to cut the car up, somebody having to tend to the patient, somebody having to have a hose line on the ground to make sure the car doesn’t catch on fire, etc. Going along with needing volunteers, that’s a big thing for us is wrecks.”
Volunteers said if you enjoy helping people and being a part of a work family that will help you grow, there is no better place to be.
“We don’t do it for the thank you, we do it for the opportunity to be able to help our communities,” Medley said. “And we strive to push people to be better than themselves.”
Waugh-Mount Meigs Volunteer Fire Department is located at 20 Line Creek Road in Montgomery, Alabama. Medley says most people know them as the big fire station right off I-85 at exit 16.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, have a current driver’s license, and have no felonies.
If you are interested, Waugh-Mount Meigs asks that you attend one of their weekly training's on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m.
If you have any questions you are welcome to message them on Facebook or call the station at 334-215-1122.
Other Departments in the county that need volunteers:
Pike Road Fire Department
3427 Wallahatchie Road
Pike Road, Alabama 36064
Phone: 334-271-1048
Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department
219 Hobbie Road
Montgomery, Alabama 36105
Phone: 334-281-1258
North Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department
3670 Coosada Ferry Rd
Montgomery, Alabama 36110
Phone: (334) 269-6202
South Montgomery County Fire and Rescue 0
Ramer, Alabama, 36069
Phone: 334-562-9280
Catoma Volunteer Fire Department
50 Booth Road
Montgomery, Alabama 36108
Phone: (334) 834-9000
Rolling Hills Lakes Volunteer Fire Department
6120 Trotman Drive
Montgomery, Alabama 36116
Phone: 334-288-7344
