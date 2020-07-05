Body recovered from Catoma Creek in Montgomery Saturday evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Montgomery Saturday evening.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery Fire/Rescue units recovered the body from Catoma Creek on the west side of Montgomery, in the area of the Old Selma Road Bridge. The site is just off the West Boulevard and about a mile and a half north of the Montgomery Regional airport.
A WSFA 12 News crew found a large presence of first responders at the scene. Police say they had received a tip about the body.
