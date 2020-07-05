Dermatologist offers tips to deal with ‘maskne’

“If you are having to wear a mask all day like some of our healthcare providers, you may want to invest in some oil-free facial wipes. Cetaphil has some great wipes that you can wipe your face down throughout the day so you’re not generating so much oil. If you are having breakouts we ask you not to scratch your face. If you scratch those bumps it can lead to discoloration and scars that can take a lot longer to treat and so just leave those spots alone. Try to avoid wearing makeup or thick moisturizers because that along with the mask can cause your pores to get clogged,” Love said.