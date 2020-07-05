Isolated to scattered storms today, then widespread rain likely for the beginning of the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Surprise, surprise... more heat, humidity, and storms are in the forecast today! Highs will warm to near 90 degrees, but temperatures will feel more like the upper 90s to near 100°. As for rain, some pop-up, hit-and-miss showers and storms are likely in the afternoon evening hours. Overall, you’ll have more periods of dry weather than wet weather. Some won’t see rain at all!
Tomorrow, an area of low pressure will shift towards us and pull Gulf moisture into our atmosphere. This will result in numerous showers and thunderstorms, so an umbrella is a must to start the workweek.
Widespread showers and storms will continue to be likely through the first half of the week. These days will be more of a washout, so if you need to do something outside, today is the better day to do it!
Higher rain chances mean temperatures will drop into the 80s, but humidity will still make it feel hot.
Rain chances will continue into next weekend as temperatures slowly rise back into the 90s.
