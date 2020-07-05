Isolated to scattered storms today, then widespread rain likely for the beginning of the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Surprise, surprise... more heat, humidity, and storms are in the forecast today! Highs will warm to near 90 degrees, but temperatures will feel more like the upper 90s to near 100°. As for rain, some pop-up, hit-and-miss showers and storms are likely in the afternoon evening hours. Overall, you’ll have more periods of dry weather than wet weather. Some won’t see rain at all!