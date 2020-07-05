Suspect arrested after July 4 shooting in Enterprise

Jonathan Flowers is charged with first-degree assault in a July 4 shooting. (Source: Coffee County Jail)
By WSFA Staff | July 5, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated July 5 at 3:15 PM

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in custody after a shooting on Saturday in Enterprise.

According to the Enterprise Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Hildreth Street at 11:55 p.m., where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Detectives determined the victim and suspect fought before the shooting, and police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Jonathan Fenderick Flowers. He was arrested Sunday morning and charged with first-degree assault.

