Suspect arrested after July 4 shooting in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in custody after a shooting on Saturday in Enterprise.
According to the Enterprise Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Hildreth Street at 11:55 p.m., where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Detectives determined the victim and suspect fought before the shooting, and police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Jonathan Fenderick Flowers. He was arrested Sunday morning and charged with first-degree assault.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.