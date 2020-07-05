Troy pitcher Leanna Johnson tabbed No. 6 in D-I Softball Pitcher Analytics Poll

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - You may remember Leanna Johnson from her time at Brantley High School; the pitcher helped lead the Bulldogs to four consecutive state championships before taking her talents to Troy University.
Now, Johnson is being recognized on a national level after being named the No. 6 pitcher in nation by D-1 Softball’s pitcher analytical ranking.
“There’s so many great pitchers in the nation of course, but to be in the top 100 and then in the top 10 was just a real honor,” said Johnson about the honor. “Just giving all the glory to God because I just have been extremely blessed in everything that I’ve gotten. I was shocked, but it was just a real great honor to have.”
The rankings are based off of three categories: zone control, pitch ability and durability. Johnson, who pitched 94 of the teams 151 total innings in 2020, threw 137 strikeouts, landing her sixth nationally as well, while also holding opponents just a .153 batting average.
She credits her coaching staff for her success, even in a COVID-shortened season.
“I love being at Troy,” Johnson said. “I really don’t think there’s a better fit for me. You know, Coach Holly, she does a great job with all of us pitchers and making us better, and I obviously couldn’t be here without all my teammates and support from family and friends.”
While Johnson has continued to rack up the accolades, the 2019 Sun Belt freshman of the year still wants more, and is heading into her junior season with the Trojans with big goals in mind.
“I would really love to be an all-American at Troy,” said Johnson. “I want to win a Sun Belt Championship, but just keep getting better every day.”
Johnson, who is already a Troy record-holder in three different categories, was on pace to break her 2019 shutout record before the pandemic canceled the spring sports season.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.